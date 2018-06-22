Dreary weekend, flooding concerns south

Posted 9:48 AM, June 22, 2018, by , Updated at 10:38AM, June 22, 2018

WEST MICHIGAN-  While several areas saw the sun briefly this morning, it's not something we can get used to too often this weekend.  A disturbance to our south will provide periods of rain and thick cloud cover for a majority of this weekend.

This "cut off" low is unattached from the main flow of storm systems across the country.  As a result, it doesn't have much to move it in any direction, so we're going to deal with periods of heavy rain in the same locations.

That main location this morning has been south of I-94.  We'll continue to monitor flooding possibilities with flood warnings and advisories posted throughout this afternoon, with more rain to come later today.

