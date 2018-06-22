Family says crying girl on Time magazine cover was not separated from mother

WASHINGTON — A girl shown in a photo crying as a U.S. Border Patrol agent detained her mother and used in a Time magazine cover about the Trump administration’s family separation policy was never separated from her mom, several media outlets reported.
The Time cover shows the Honduran girl, Yanela Sanchez, next to President Donald Trump, who is looking down, with the caption, “Welcome to America.
According to the girl’s father, his 2-year-old daughter was detained with her mother at a Texas facility and the two were not separated. The Honduran government confirmed the father’s claim to Reuters.
The Washington Post reported the mother, Sandra Sanchez, was deported to Honduras in 2013.
According to the father, the girl’s mother left without telling him she was taking the girl with her and couldn’t contact her. He later saw the picture, taken by Getty Images photographer John Moore, on the news.
“You can imagine how I felt when I saw that photo of my daughter,” Denis Valera told The Daily Mail. “It broke my heart. It’s difficult as a father to see that, but I know now that they are not in danger. They are safer now than when they were making that journey to the border.”
He said he and his wife have three other children together.
“I didn’t support it. I asked her, why? Why would she want to put our little girl through that? But it was her decision at the end of the day,” Valera said.
7 comments
C
To the mainstream media in America today, the truth means nothing. Any veracity is unintentional, resulting in an ever increasing distrust by many people whose eyes and ears are functioning objectively.
JC Schneider
Another example of FAKE NEWS by the media that is used to foster dissent , adverse government sentiment and promote political agendas. Trump is right, fake news is real. The media always interviews or features those who are opposed to various government activities or organization issues, seldom those who are in favor. All of you in the mainstream media should be ashamed that you are helping to divide this country.
Bob
Fake news. Happened in 2013 under Obama.
Rose
If this is true, Time needs to make a very public apology. I quit buying their magazine anyway a few years ago. This just reinforces my decision.
Dimitry
Doesnt matter if it was that little girl or not, I think everyone is missing the point.
C
Yeah. That the liberal propagandists disguised as reporters of the news are nothing more than a lying extension of the Democrats.
Homer
Yeah, but it now appears the lib media propagandists are the ones running things and the Democrats are just issued talking points—God knows most Democrat leaders are incapable of a single comprehensible thought. Remember “All cattle, no hat.”? Priceless.