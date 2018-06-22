Feds arrest Battle Creek woman for threat made to sex-case witness

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Some threatening comments on a social-media page have landed a Battle Creek woman in hot water.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Michigan says Davi Sarah Bailey, 28, was busted by the feds after allegedly posting the caustic comments on Facebook directed at the sister of a 16-year-old girl. The one-paragraph-long rant contains a lot of foul language – most of which is not suitable for publishing publicly. But one line reads, in part, “…don’t think I don’t kno (stet) where you stay and your boy can get it too every time you walk out them apartment doors you better take a double look…”.

And the final line reads, “…now go and show the police this you (swear word deleted by FOX 17) rats.”

Evidently, the teenager – identified only by the initials “K.P.” – took the poster up on that – and contacted the authorities, who then made the arrest.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says in a news release K.P. testified at a federal trial last week that she was sexually exploited by Michael Clayton, the father of Bailey’s child. Clayton was jury-convicted of sex trafficking a minor, and producing child pornography using three girls – “one of whom was K.P.” The jury also found Clayton guilty of conspiring to distribute cocaine and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, according to the news release.

Federal investigators say K.P.’s sister attended the trial to show support for K.P., and that’s apparently why she was threatened in the Facebook post.

“It is a federal crime to threaten any person for the attendance of a witness at an official proceeding, or the testimony given by that witness at the proceeding,” says the Prosecutor’s Office.

And it’s punishable by up to life in prison. Meanwhile, a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, June 26.