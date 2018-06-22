Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Say hello to Friday's Friend, Bear! He's a 6-month-old American Blue Heeler Mix. Bear is a goofy guy, who has a lot of energy. He loves squeaky toys and playing with other dogs. He is still much a puppy so this should be considered with smaller kids.

Want to get a professional photo taken of your pet? On June 25, Adam from AGoldPhoto will be using his unique photography approach to capture your pet's personality in a picture. Photos will be taken at Standale Chow Hound from 5-8 p.m. Sessions cost $50, with $35 of that being donated to the Humane Society of West Michigan. To book a session, click here.

Also during June 19-24 all adults cats and small critters are "name your price," and adult dogs are $125.

If you are interested in adopting Bear or any other animal at HSWM, please call (616)-453-8900 or visit them online hswestmi.org.