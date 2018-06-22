Increase home value with a new garage door from Quality Door Company

June 22, 2018

While many homeowners are looking for ways to increase their curb appeal with a new front door or windows, it's the door at the end of the driveway that could really help increase a home's value. Quality Door Company has the latest styles and technology for those looking to upgrade or build.

Quality Door Company has a wide variety of styles, colors, and materials to give homeowners a look to match their home. Some examples include wood look-a-likes, doors with glass panels, and even a retro-style door to give a home more personality.

Todd took a tour of their showroom in Holland to get a look at all the varieties of garage doors they have to help improve the look of your home.

Quality Door has showrooms and warehouses at the following locations:

  • 2481 Van Ommen Drive, Holland
  • 5600 Grand Haven Road, Muskegon
  • 05666 CR 687, South Haven
  • 4175 East Paris Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids

For more information, or to look at their selection of garage doors, visit qualitydoor.biz.

Follow Quality Door Company on Facebook to stay updated on the latest styles and sales.

