HUDSONVILLE, Mich. -- Jeep enthusiasts and community members are coming together Saturday to raise money for Habitat Veteran Build of Kent County and Team Rubicon.

The 3rd Annual West Michigan Jeep 4x4 Fest will feature over 50 vendors and organizers are hoping to raise over $60,000.

This family-friendly event will have an obstacle, a petting zoo, a bounce house, air slides and face painting.

Located at the Hudsonville Fair Grounds on Park Avenue, the event will run from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.