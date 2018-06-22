John Ball Zoo gets two Canada Lynx

Posted 11:15 AM, June 22, 2018, by , Updated at 11:21AM, June 25, 2018

Photo of Canada Lynx from John Ball Zoo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The John Ball Zoo is now to the home to a couple of rare cats.

The zoo introduced Thor and Norrie, two Canada Lynx.  The zoo says the Canada Lynx are a threatened species in the United States.

Thor is a five year old male that was born at the New York State Zoo. He was most recently at the Ft. Wayne Zoo.  Norrie is a one year old female which comes from the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo.

The zoo says the Canada Lynx are similar to the bobcat but have a shorter tail with an all-black tip with no white coloring, less spotted marking, longer back legs compared to the front, larger paws and longer ear tufts.

The Canada Lynx is a unique animal and not often seen in the wild. They are usually solitary animals and like to hunt and travel alone.

 

