John Ball Zoo gets two Canada Lynx

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The John Ball Zoo is now to the home to a couple of rare cats.

The zoo introduced Thor and Norrie, two Canada Lynx. The zoo says the Canada Lynx are a threatened species in the United States.

Thor is a five year old male that was born at the New York State Zoo. He was most recently at the Ft. Wayne Zoo. Norrie is a one year old female which comes from the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo.

The zoo says the Canada Lynx are similar to the bobcat but have a shorter tail with an all-black tip with no white coloring, less spotted marking, longer back legs compared to the front, larger paws and longer ear tufts.

The Canada Lynx is a unique animal and not often seen in the wild. They are usually solitary animals and like to hunt and travel alone.