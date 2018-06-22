Ludington boasts gorgeous sugar sand beaches, shopping and more

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Michigan is an incredible state for staycations and Ludington should be on the top of your list this summer. This is speaking from experience, as our FOX 17 Morning Mix crew recently headed up for a day of adventures.

Only 1 hour 30 minutes north of Grand Rapids, there's no doubt that the sugar sand beach is one of the main reasons families flock to Ludington, but nestled nearby is the historic downtown district. You can choose from more than 30 food service locations ranging from authentic Thai and Italian, to breweries. Ludington prides itself on being a very kid and dog-friendly community, too.

Speaking of kids, everyone turns into a kid the minute they step into The House of Flavors. Now in its 70th year, you can stop by for breakfast, lunch or dinner, but their big draw is the ice cream! Take the Super Dooper Pig Dinner challenge, which consists of 12 scoops of ice cream, 12 different toppings, six bananas and six Michigan cherries. You get a pin that reads, "I was a pig at The House of Flavors" for your attempt.

Sandcastles Children's Museum is a great place for the kids to burn off that sugar rush! It's absolutely adorable! Extremely hands-on featuring a real-life Cessna aircraft, a rock wall, a baby nursery, grandpa's farm and two different stages. I have a feeling that the adults will have just as much fun as the kids. It's open 7 days a week. For their hours and more information, click here.

You can get around Ludington on two feet or two wheels. A couple of different locations rent bikes, paddle boards and kayaks right from their downtown storefronts. There is so much great shopping from Maude's Garage to consignment stores, t-shirt shops, shoes and Michigan themed collectibles.

Make sure to pop-a-squat at one of the various community pianos. But if that doesn't strike the right chord, there is live acoustic music in the plaza on Thursday nights, every Friday, starting July 13 thru Aug. 3, Friday Night Live will offer music, street food, activities for kids and teens.

Sunset Beach Bonfires Series kicks off on June 28, from 8p.m. to 10p.m. at Stearns Park. It's the fourth Thursday in June, July and August. Click here to find out more.

Bottom line, sure, enjoy the wonderful sandy beach at Stearns Park, but don't forget to discover downtown.

To plan your Ludington vacation, visit pureludington.com or find them on Facebook.