Man killed in Gobles Thursday night, deputies searching for suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. -- Deputies with the Van Buren County Sheriff's Department are searching for a suspect who allegedly killed a Kalamazoo man Thursday night.

"I was shocked," said resident Mary Ann Menck. "I do remember hearing a shot around after 10 [p.m.] and wondering what was going on but never considering it was anything bad."

The incident happened at a home in the 31000 block of Brandywine Road in Gobles. Menck lives near there and said when she heard the shot she was preparing for bed.

"When I hear something like that my first thought is 'what time is it, so if the police ask me,'" she said. "I noticed the time and got ready for bed and went to bed, never considering anything like this occurred."

Troy Taylor, 38, allegedly fled the scene and could be in Van Buren County, Berrien County, St. Joseph or Indiana. Taylor was last seen in a 2000s silver BMW with a front window broken out. Officials tell FOX 17 that they don't have a license plate for the vehicle at this time because they believed he changed it.

Deputies believe Taylor is armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is to call 911 or the Van Buren Sheriff's Department and are not to approach Taylor.

Authorities have identified the victim but are not releasing it until family is notified.

"We would like to live in a place where we don’t worry about those things," said Menck who the of the victim. "We don’t feel we have to lock the doors all the time. or that type of thing. But it’s not the way things are now."