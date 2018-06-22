× Michigan State trustees won’t oust Engler

(AP) – Michigan State University trustees have rejected an effort to try to oust interim President John Engler over his remarks about Larry Nassar’s sexual assault victims.

Trustee Brian Mosallam asked other board members to change a meeting agenda Friday and allow a vote to fire Engler. But it was defeated, 6-2.

Trustees are meeting to discuss how to pay for a $500 million settlement with hundreds of women and girls who said they were sexually assaulted by Nassar, who was a campus sports doctor and a doctor at USA Gymnastics in Indianapolis.

In a written statement, Engler apologized Thursday for saying in an email that one of the most outspoken victims, Rachael Denhollander, probably received a “kickback” from her lawyer.