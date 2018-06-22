Officials remove dozens of dogs, cats from Michigan home

Posted 12:07 PM, June 22, 2018, by

SALEM TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — An animal welfare group says it’s rescued more than 100 dogs, cats and other animals from a home in Michigan where an unlicensed animal breeding operation was housed.

Humane Society of Huron Valley says it found 39 cats, 20 kittens, 18 dogs, 16 puppies, 14 chickens and a parrot Wednesday in conditions described as “deplorable” at the home in Washtenaw County’s Salem Township, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of Detroit.

The Humane Society says the animals were living among piles of feces with dirty water. It says some were confined to a basement. Michele Baxter, the humane society’s Cruelty & Rescue Manager, says some puppies and kittens were being sold for $1,100 to $1,800.

The case is expected to be investigated to determine whether criminal charges will be sought.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s