Police investigate fatal crash in Kalamazoo County

CHARLESTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police say emergency crews responded to a fatal crash Friday evening.

it happened around 7 p.m. at the intersection of Mercury Drive and Watkins Road in Charleston Township.

According to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, two vehicles collided at the intersection. Police say the driver who attempted to cross was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver involved was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor and no names have been released at this time.