Police investigate stabbing of Kentwood man

Posted 12:31 PM, June 22, 2018

KENTWOOD, Mich. – A Kentwood man is recovering from stab wounds from Thursday afternoon.

Kentwood Police say that they were called to a home in the 4800 block of Arbor Lane about 4:00 p.m. Thursday. They found a man with stab wounds in his neck, arm and shoulder.  He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police say the suspect is a woman who knows the victim.  She is not in custody at this time.

Kentwood detectives are still investigating the incident. They say more information will be released later.  Anyone with information should call Kentwood Police at 616-656-6600.

