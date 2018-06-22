× Police remind homeowners to lockup after two invasions reported in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police say they’re investigating two home invasions in the Lakeview area of Battle Creek on Friday afternoon.

The first one was reported at 2:20 p.m. in the 600 block of Jennings Landing. Police say the suspect kicked in the back door and garage entry door to make their way inside.

According to Battle Creek Police, a second robbery attempt was reported around 2:45 p.m. in the area of Birchill Drive near Shortridge Road. The male suspect was met by the homeowners as they returned home. He’s described as a white male, in his mid 30’s to 40’s, 5’10,” with light brown hair and facial hair. The suspect allegedly backed into the victim’s vehicle as he was getting away. Police believe he drove off in a silver or grey sedan with damage to the left side of the rear of the vehicle.

Call police at (269)-781-0911 if you have any information.

Police also remind you to lock your doors whenever you leave.