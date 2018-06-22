Red Wings hire Dan Bylsma as assistant coach

Posted 1:32 PM, June 22, 2018, by , Updated at 01:33PM, June 22, 2018

BUFFALO, NY - SEPTEMBER 24: Buffalo Sabres head coach Dan Bylsma and Team Plante head coach Derek Plante congratulate Willie Knierim #19, Charlie McAvoy #4 and Ryan Lindgren #8 of Team Plante on their 6-4 victory over Team Roenick in the CCM/USA Hockey All-American Prospects Game at First Niagara Center on September 24, 2015 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Jen Fuller/Getty Images)

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Red Wings have hired Dan Bylsma as an assistant coach.

The team announced the move Friday. The 47-year-old Bylsma worked as an assistant alongside Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill at this year’s world championship in Denmark, helping the United States to a bronze medal. Bylsma was Pittsburgh’s coach when the Penguins won the Stanley Cup in 2009, beating Detroit in seven games in the final. He won the Jack Adams Award as the NHL’s Coach of the Year in 2011.

Bylsma is 320-190-55 as a head coach in the NHL. He took over the Penguins during that 2008-09 season and was with them until 2014. He also coached the Buffalo Sabres for two seasons from 2015-2017.

