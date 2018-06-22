Silent Observer charity event raises $21,500
-
Monkeying around to raise money for those in need
-
GR retirement village to host health fair to benefit Be Nice Foundation
-
Let’s Go to Bat for Kids charity game to raise money for CCWM
-
Sweetwater’s Donut Mill hosts charity donut eating contest
-
Kalamazoo Police nab shooting suspect, confiscate loaded gun, pot
-
-
“Take Steps Walk” to raise awareness of IBD on Saturday
-
Family of slain gas station clerk expresses relief in suspect’s capture
-
Annual K9 Walk for Fallen Officer Continues to Raise Money
-
ND Football coach speaks at charity event for West Michigan nonprofit
-
Muskegon bike race raises money for childhood cancer research
-
-
Kalamazoo police: loaded gun, pot found on wanted suspect
-
Man shot overnight in Muskegon
-
Albion police investigate stabbing