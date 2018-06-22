Students learn what it takes to be a firefighter at GRFD Youth Fire Academy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- West Michigan students got a first-hand look at what it takes to be a firefighter at the Grand Rapids Fire Department's Youth Fire Academy.

The students spent time in the classroom learning about emergency medical services and how to address different emergency situations.

Students also got the opportunity to learn at the GRFD's training facility and went through rope rescues, confined space rescue and hazardous material response.

The group of students will have an official closing ceremony on Friday from 6-7:30 p.m. at the training center.

