Woman sues Kellogg’s after eating potentially-contaminated cereal

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A woman in Oklahoma is suing Kellogg’s after eating cereal allegedly contaminated with Salmonella bacteria.

The outbreak has reportedly left more than 70 people ill in 31 states, including four cases in Michigan. Battle Creek-based Kellogg Company announced a voluntary recall June 14 of 15.3-ounce and 23-ounce packages of Honey Smacks cereal, after the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control (CDC) contacted Kellogg Company about reported illnesses. Kellogg’s said a third-party manufacturer produced the cereal.

The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in Grand Rapids on behalf of Winnie Lemieux, of Oklahoma. A spokesperson for the Marler Clark law firm representing Lemieux confirmed to FOX 17 she developed sepsis – a potentially life-threatening condition – after eating the cereal in late May. The law firm said there have only been a “handful” of cereal-linked salmonella cases in the United States in the past 20 years.

Kellogg Media Relations issued a statement:

“While we don’t comment on litigation, we take our commitment to quality and food safety very seriously. We are saddened to learn about any illness that may result from our Honey Smacks cereal, and will ensure this situation is handled in a responsible and sensitive manner.”

HOW TO IDENTIFY THE RECALLED PRODUCT

The affected product includes the following varieties distributed across the United States as well as limited distribution in Costa Rica, Guatemala, Mexico, the Caribbean, Guam, Tahiti and Saipan. The BEST if Used By Date can be found on the top of the cereal box, and the UPC code can be found on the bottom of the box.

Description (Retail) UPC Code Size BEST if Used By Date Honey Smacks (with limited distribution outside the U.S.) 3800039103 15.3 oz JUN 14, 2018 through JUN 14, 2019 Honey Smacks 3800014810 23 oz JUN 14, 2018 through JUN 14, 2019

According to Kellogg’s, people who purchased the potentially affected product should discard it and contact the company for a full refund. Consumers seeking more information, including images of these products, can visit kelloggs.com/honeysmacksrecall or call 1-800-962-1413 from Monday – Friday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern Time, as well as Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. ET.