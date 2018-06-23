× Police in Paw Paw confiscate alleged getaway car used after homicide

WAVERLY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The search for 38-year-old homicide suspect Troy Taylor continues, but now police have his alleged getaway car for evidence.

The early-2000s model silver BMW was confiscated in the 47000 block of 34-1/2 Mile Road in Paw Paw shortly after a police tactical team arrived on scene Saturday, around 2:30 p.m. That’s according to Van Buren County Sheriff’s Sergeant Casey Davis. He tells FOX 17 deputies spotted the vehicle there “covered in a tarp”. The house at that location belongs to a friend of Taylor, according to Sergeant Davis. He says police then executed search warrants at that house, and one next door to it, as well.

But Davis says Taylor was not there, and the vehicle was the only thing confiscated by police, who’ve been hunting for Taylor ever since 40-year-old Timothy Arthur Henley of Kalamazoo was gunned down late Thursday night in the Gobles area of Pine Grove Township. That was in front of a house in the 31000 block of Brandywine Road, north of Paw Paw.

Deputies have called Taylor “armed and dangerous”, and that’s why a tactical unit was summoned to the scene. Police aren’t sure what prompted Taylor to allegedly shoot Henley. It’s also unclear how well Taylor knows the friend at the house where the BMW was found. Investigators tell FOX 17 they don’t know whether the friend of Taylor knew the vehicle had been ditched at his house, and there’s no word yet whether that friend is also considered a suspect.

Sergeant Davis says an autopsy on Henley likely was performed Saturday, but he didn’t know what the findings were, at the time of this report.

As for the BMW: “It’s now in the hands of our follow-up division for processing” of evidence.

Anyone with more information about the case – or Taylor’s whereabouts – should call 911, the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office, at (269)-657-3101, or Silent Observer at (269)-343-2100.