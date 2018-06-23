Actor/author Keegan Allen signs new book at Woodland Mall

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The actor best known for playing the role of Toby Cavanaugh on the Pretty Little Liars drama/mystery television series before it was canceled last year, also writes books. And on Saturday, Keegan Allen signed copies of “HOLLYWOOD: Photos and Stories from Foreverland” during an appearance at the Woodland Mall.

The 28-year-old star even surprised a fan in the crowd with a cupcake to celebrate her birthday.

The book is available for sale at Barnes & Nobles, in the Woodland Mall. And it was in the Von Maur wing of the mall where Allen spoke about the book Saturday, and fielded questions. The Los Angeles native knows the neighborhood in the central region of the city well. “HOLLYWOOD” features more than 250 photographs, providing a scenic tour of the U.S. film industry’s home. But in addition to the many beautiful photos and anecdotes, the book’s images also depict a darker side of Hollywood: the unfilled hopes of the many who’ve moved there, only to have their dreams of fame and fortune dashed.

Booklist’s review of “HOLLYWOOD” described Allen’s vision of the city as “that of a romantic: dusk, splashing around in a fountain with a girl he’s just met at the bus stop, and a view of the city’s glowing skyline as seen from the vantage of its iconic sign.”

Besides having acted on the set of Pretty Little Liars for seven years and penning books, Allen also is a photographer and musician. He has been in films directed by James Franco and Gia Coppola. His first book in 2016, “life.love.beauty,” was a national bestseller. In 2017, he released his debut single, “Million Miles Away.”