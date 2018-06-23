Actor from hit show ‘Pretty Little Liars’ at Woodland Mall

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JUNE 10: (L-R) Tyler Blackburn, Troian Bellisario, Ian Harding, Sasha Pieterse, Janel Parrish, Keegan Allen and Shay Mitchell attend the Pretty Little Liars event at The Paley Center for Media on June 10, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)
KENTWOOD, Mich. — An actor from one of TV’s most popular shows is coming to West Michigan.
Keegan Allen, better known as ‘Toby’ on the show ‘Pretty Little Liars’ will make an appearance at Woodland Mall Saturday.
He will be meeting fans from noon until 3 p.m. in the Van Maur wing of the mall.
Allen is in Kentwood signing copies of his new book “Hollywood: Photos and Stories from Foreverland.”
For more information search the event on Facebook.