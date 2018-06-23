× Kent County Sheriff’s Department is looking to hire

KENT COUNTY, Mich.– One of the most progressive and innovative police agencies in Michigan is looking to add more officers to its force.

They’re hiring over the next 6 months and looking to hire 12+ patrol officers.

They do have requirements, with some of them including a high school diploma (or equivalent) and a responsible work history,

preferably one which demonstrates increased responsibility through time and experience. They do prefer the applicant to have a degree in Criminal Justice and/or have Certification as a Corrections Officer.

Physical Standards include:

• Physical strength, agility and stamina combined with freedom from serious physical defects.

• Frequent standing and walking while supervising and observing inmates.

• Strength and dexterity of a degree to restrain inmates when necessary and carry inmates in

emergency situations.

• Good speaking and hearing skills for monitoring purposes and giving instructions to inmates

and exchanging information with other staff.

• Sensory skills intact to be able to detect smoke, fire and contraband carried or being used by

the residents.

• Manual dexterity and sensory skills to be able to use cell controls, respiratory protection

devices and other equipment.

• Adequate visual acuity with or without corrective lenses in each eye and adequate depth

perception and peripheral vision to observe inmate activity.

• Frequent bending and stooping while performing inmate searches, cell searches, etc.

• Climbing stairs while escorting inmates.

• Frequent reaching and turning to answer telephones, intercoms, operating consoles and

making observations.

For the full details or to apply, head to their website, and click ‘County Patrol Officer Position.’