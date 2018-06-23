Kids can eat for 99 cents at Golden Corral

Posted 11:29 PM, June 23, 2018, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– If you’re looking for a nice place to take the family to dinner on a budget, head to Golden Corral.

With the purchase of an adult buffet, kids from the ages 4 to 12 can eat for 99 cents.

The deal applies after 11 a.m. on Sunday’s and to the dinner buffet at 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The typical price for kids usually ranges from $5 to $7 per child.

According to golden corral’s announcement, it will cover a drink, the entire dinner buffet, plus the dessert bar.

The deal runs until July 22nd.

