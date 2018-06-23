Man found dead on boat in Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Police say a man was found dead inside a boat cabin in Grand Haven on Saturday.

Authorities were called just before 5 a.m. to a medical emergency at the Grand Haven Municipal Marina.

According to the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety, a 41-year-old Milwaukee man was found dead inside a boat registered to the Queen’s Cup Race. Race participants tried to revive the man without success. The death is not race related and foul play is not suspected.

The man’s identity has not been released.