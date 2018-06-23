Man found dead on boat in Grand Haven

Posted 6:51 PM, June 23, 2018, by , Updated at 07:01PM, June 23, 2018

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Police say a man was found dead inside a boat cabin in Grand Haven on Saturday.

Authorities were called just before 5 a.m. to a medical emergency at the Grand Haven Municipal Marina.

According to the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety, a 41-year-old Milwaukee man was found dead inside a boat registered to the Queen’s Cup Race. Race participants tried to revive the man without success. The  death is not race related and foul play is not suspected.

The man’s identity has not been released.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s