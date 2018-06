× MSU Gran Fondo races kicking off today

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It’s one of the top biking events in the nation, MSU Gran Fondo is getting ready to raise money for skin cancer research.

The race kicks off Saturday at 8 a.m. in downtown Grand Rapids.

Michigan State’s mascot Sparty is also participating, he’s the first mascot to ever compete.

There are four courses to choose from a 12, 25, 40, or 80-mile course.

To register visit msugranfondo.com.