Par for a purpose: One-Man Golf Marathon begins Monday

Posted 11:30 PM, June 23, 2018

Golf club and ball in grass with sunlight. Close up at golf club and golf ball.

SAUGATUCK, Mich.– Get ready to tee off for charity, as one man is attempting to use his par for a purpose.

The One-Man Golf Marathon kicks off Monday, June 25th, from dawn until dusk…at the Clearbrook Golf Club in Saugatuck.

The goal is to raise $20,000 to help support people living with disabilities.

There will be live music, food, specialty drinks and outdoor games.

All they ask is for attendees to donate, every little bit makes a difference.

