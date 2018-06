× Record and CD show in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It’s a blast from the past, as music fans get a chance to find some of their favorite old school records.

The Grand Rapids Record and CD show is kicking off Saturday at the Westgate Bowling Center from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Collectors from all over the Mid-West will be selling new and vintage records including L-P’s, 78’s and much more.

Admission is free.