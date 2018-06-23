× Roofing company owner pleads guilty to tax evasion

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A West Michigan man is facing felony charges after a tax evasion scheme.

71-year-old John Frederick Snyder, owner of “Snyder’s Roofing Company” in Grand Rapids plead guilty earlier this work.

According to the U.S Attorney’s Office, Synder admitted to under reporting his business’s income by more than 6 million dollars between the years 2009 and 2014.

We’re told he has also agreed to pay over 400 thousand dollars in restitution and is facing up to 5 years in prison.

According to M-live, Snyder’s attorney says the sentence hearing has not yet been scheduled.