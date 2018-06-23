× South Carolina congressional candidate seriously hurt in crash

(CNN) — South Carolina congressional candidate Katie Arrington is in the hospital with serious injuries after being involved in a fatal car wreck late Friday night.

Arrington was traveling on a highway in the passenger seat when another driver traveling in the wrong direction struck the car carrying her and a friend, her campaign said on Twitter. She and her friend were driving to Hilton Head, where Arrington was scheduled to receive an award Saturday morning, her campaign said.

Her spokesperson Michael Mule said that Arrington is alert and recovering in the Medical University of South Carolina hospital. Her family is with her at the hospital, Mule said.

The other woman in the car with Arrington was identified as Jacqueline Goff and her injuries were also listed as serious, the Post and Courier reported. The South Carolina newspaper also reported that the driver of the other vehicle was killed. CNN has reached out to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

According to her campaign, Arrington suffered a fracture to her back, broken ribs, and a partial collapse of the main artery in her legs. She will have to undergo “major surgery” to remove a portion of her small intestine and a portion of her colon, and will require a stint in the main artery in her legs.

“Additional surgeries will be required including one likely today; and it is likely that Katie will remain hospitalized for the next two weeks,” her campaign said. “As we all know, Katie Arrington is an extremely strong woman and has tremendous faith and an incredibly supportive family,” her campaign said on Twitter.South Carolina congressional candidate seriously hurt in crash Her Democratic opponent, Joe Cunningham, announced Saturday morning that he’s suspending his campaign out of respect for Arrington’s recovery. “Just hearing about the terrible accident that occurred overnight involving Katie Arrington. Amanda and I are lifting her and her family up in prayer right now. Please join us,” Cunningham wrote on Twitter. “We are suspending all campaign activities until further notice.” South Carolina Rep. Mark Sanford, who lost to Arrington in the Republican primary last week, said on Twitter, “Our thoughts and prayers this morning go to Katie Arrington, her family and those involved in last night’s automobile accident.”

