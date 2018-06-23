Still hoping for justice 10 years later: Family holds vigil remembering Eric Walton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Loved ones of Eric Walton remembered him Saturday with a vigil, 10 years after his death. The family is still hopeful for justice as the search for his killer continues.

“We don’t know what happened," said Taleah Walton, Eric's sister. "All we know is he was murdered in his sleep.”

They may not have many details, but they have a message for whoever did it.

“Don’t think you’ve got away with murder, because you haven't," said Pamela Walton, Eric's cousin. "You will get caught.”

Beverly and Joe MacIntosh spoke about the lack of closure and the pain that hasn't gone away.

“Whoever is out there who killed him we are going to find you," said Beverly. "I don’t care how long it takes. I might be dead and gone but somebody is going to find the murderer, his murderer.”

Frustrations from a 10-year-old murder case are difficult for Eric's family and friends - who say someone knows what happened.

“I want you to know that you hurt a lot of people," said Taleah. "You killed a good man, a church going man."

Walton is survived by two children, and a grandchild he never got to meet. Eric would've been 49-years-old.