“Tropickles” available at Walmart

Posted 11:28 PM, June 23, 2018, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– Pickle addicts, weird food enthusiasts, and lovers of puns and the color pink have a new reason to celebrate: ‘Tropickles.’

These tropical- flavored pickles are infused with fruit punch which is where they get their a reddish- pink color.

They’re only available on Walmart shelves, under the stores ‘Great-Value’ brand and only cost $2.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments