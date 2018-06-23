“Tropickles” available at Walmart
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– Pickle addicts, weird food enthusiasts, and lovers of puns and the color pink have a new reason to celebrate: ‘Tropickles.’
These tropical- flavored pickles are infused with fruit punch which is where they get their a reddish- pink color.
They’re only available on Walmart shelves, under the stores ‘Great-Value’ brand and only cost $2.
simple
GROSS
C
Jokingly, nobody knows how to describe what they taste like because they proved to be fatal to everybody that’s tried them. They sound awful.