“Tropickles” available at Walmart

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– Pickle addicts, weird food enthusiasts, and lovers of puns and the color pink have a new reason to celebrate: ‘Tropickles.’

These tropical- flavored pickles are infused with fruit punch which is where they get their a reddish- pink color.

They’re only available on Walmart shelves, under the stores ‘Great-Value’ brand and only cost $2.