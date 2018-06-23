Victim identified in deadly Kalamazoo shooting

Posted 6:32 AM, June 23, 2018, by , Updated at 08:35PM, June 24, 2018

KALAMAZOO, Mich.– Police say they are searching for a suspect after a man was shot and killed over the weekend.

This happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of South Burdick Street in Kalamazoo.

Police say they received a call about a shot fired and when they arrived, the male victim had already been taken to a nearby hospital.

We’re told he later died from his injuries.

A family member confirms the victim was Lonelle Langeston, 22, of Albion. They also say a vigil was scheduled for 9 p.m. Sunday at McIntosh Park in Albion.

If you have any information call Kalamazoo Police at (269)-337-8994 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

4 comments

    • Unknown

      It was a white male with a rebel flag on the back of his pick up truck mohawk n a long history of racism
      @common cents f**ck you n your ignorant ideology

      Reply
    • Augster

      Nope, not so. If you watch CNN, they make it abundantly clear that only white, rural Christians are capable of such violence and hatred. The people of the inner-city are kind, warm, honest, hard-working, etc. etc. etc.

      Reply