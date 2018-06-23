Victim identified in deadly Kalamazoo shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich.– Police say they are searching for a suspect after a man was shot and killed over the weekend.
This happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of South Burdick Street in Kalamazoo.
Police say they received a call about a shot fired and when they arrived, the male victim had already been taken to a nearby hospital.
We’re told he later died from his injuries.
A family member confirms the victim was Lonelle Langeston, 22, of Albion. They also say a vigil was scheduled for 9 p.m. Sunday at McIntosh Park in Albion.
If you have any information call Kalamazoo Police at (269)-337-8994 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.
