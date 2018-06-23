West Michigan restaurants battling for top burger

5.28 burger

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It’s the official first weekend of summer, and what’s a better way to celebrate then with a burger.

More than 15 restaurants will be competing for the top burger in Grand Rapids.

The “Burger Battle” is happening Saturday at Fifth Third Ball Park in Comstock Park from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

There will be a corn hole tournament, live music, celebrity judges, and a full kids playground.

Tickets are between 15 to 25 dollars, and parking is 5 dollars.

