15-year-old girl still missing more than one month later

Posted 12:18 AM, June 24, 2018, by , Updated at 12:21AM, June 24, 2018

STANDISH, Mich. (AP) — A 15-year-old Michigan girl remains missing, more than a month after she disappeared through a bedroom window with her backpack.

Kaitlyn Leonard is a student at Standish-Sterling High School in Arenac County. She doesn’t have her phone and hasn’t been active on social media since she was last seen on May 20.

Investigators believe Kaitlyn is a runaway and she may have had help getting away. Undersheriff Don McIntyre tells the Bay City Times that a few tips about her whereabouts haven’t been fruitful.

Kaitlyn is described as 5 feet 5 inches and 140 pounds. She has burgundy hair and hazel eyes. Anyone with information can call (989) 846-3002.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s