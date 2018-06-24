Abuse claim against dead priest is credible, says church

DETROIT (AP) — The Roman Catholic Church in southeastern Michigan is urging people to step forward if they believe they were sexually abused by a priest who died in 1993.

The archdiocese says it investigated a complaint against Monsignor Arthur Karey and found it credible. Spokesman Ned McGrath says the allegation involved a girl decades ago but was received just last year.

Karey died in 1993 at age 74. He was a priest for 50 years in Detroit, Ecorse and Lake Orion. His service included work as a Detroit police chaplain.

McGrath says the age of an allegation against any clergy doesn’t matter. He says the archdiocese wants to know so it can consider providing counseling or other assistance.

