Alcohol believed to be a factor in fatal crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police believe that alcohol played a factor in a head on collision leaving one person is dead and another injured.

This happened just after midnight on 5 Mile Rd. and Fruitridge Ave. in Grand Rapids.

FOX 17 is told an SUV traveling southbound swerved across the road colliding head-on with a truck heading northbound.

The passenger of the SUV suffered a broken leg and the passenger in the truck died on impact, but both drivers of the vehicles were ok.

The crash remains under investigation.