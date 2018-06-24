Alcohol believed to be a factor in fatal crash
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police believe that alcohol played a factor in a head on collision leaving one person is dead and another injured.
This happened just after midnight on 5 Mile Rd. and Fruitridge Ave. in Grand Rapids.
FOX 17 is told an SUV traveling southbound swerved across the road colliding head-on with a truck heading northbound.
The passenger of the SUV suffered a broken leg and the passenger in the truck died on impact, but both drivers of the vehicles were ok.
The crash remains under investigation.
5 comments
simple
5 mile runs EAST AND WEST….LOL
Mike
MLive journalism…
Pm
Really what’s so funny? Grow up a life was lost
Kelsey Arnold
You’re right but I’m other words the accident happened before 5 mile when heading North on Fruit Ridge!
Kimberly Schreuder-Scott
This Young Lady that was Killed has a HUGE following, she was an Icon and an Inspiration , in the Jeep Community..esp to Female Jeepers Everywhere!! Can you PLEASE keep the news updated on how her husband is doing, and what is happening to the Drunk Drivers who killed her?