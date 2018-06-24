Alcohol believed to be a factor in fatal crash

Posted 4:49 AM, June 24, 2018, by , Updated at 06:40AM, June 24, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police believe that alcohol played a factor in a head on collision leaving one person is dead and another injured.

This happened just after midnight on 5 Mile Rd. and Fruitridge Ave. in Grand Rapids.

FOX 17 is told an SUV traveling southbound swerved across the road colliding head-on with a truck heading northbound.

The passenger of the SUV suffered a broken leg and the passenger in the truck died on impact, but both drivers of the vehicles were ok.

The crash remains under investigation.

