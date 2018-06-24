× Battle Creek ends latest Boil Water Advisory

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The city of Battle Creek canceled its latest Boil Water Advisory at 12:47 p.m. Sunday.

The advisory was issued at 7:20 a.m. Thursday to boil all water before using in the following two areas:

On 31st Street between Goguac Street West and Highland Boulevard West.

On Highland Boulevard West between 30th Street North and 33rd Street North.

This was due to a portion of the city of Battle Creek water system being shut down for improvements or repairs. Whenever the pressure of a municipal water system is reduced to allow for work to be done on the water main, the potential for bacteria to enter the system exists. Bacteria are generally not harmful and are common throughout the environment.

As a safeguard to health, the Boil Water Advisory was issued for residents of these areas to boil water before using it for consumption.