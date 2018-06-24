Battle Creek ends latest Boil Water Advisory

Posted 12:58 PM, June 24, 2018, by , Updated at 01:06PM, June 24, 2018
boil advisory

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The city of Battle Creek canceled its latest Boil Water Advisory at 12:47 p.m. Sunday.

The advisory was issued at 7:20 a.m. Thursday to boil all water before using in the following two areas:

  • On 31st Street between Goguac Street West and Highland Boulevard West.
  • On Highland Boulevard West between 30th Street North and 33rd Street North.

This was due to a portion of the city of Battle Creek water system being shut down for improvements or repairs. Whenever the pressure of a municipal water system is reduced to allow for work to be done on the water main, the potential for bacteria to enter the system exists. Bacteria are generally not harmful and are common throughout the environment.

As a safeguard to health, the Boil Water Advisory was issued for residents of these areas to boil water before using it for consumption.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s