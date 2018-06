× Crews responding to Olive Township house fire

OTTAWA CO., Mich.– A family is safe this morning after their home went up in flames.

Crews responding to the house fire around 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the 10000 block of Stanton Street in Olive Township.

We’re told that crews are still on scene as of 4:30 a.m.

Deputies say that the fire is currently contained and everyone in the home got out safe.

It is not known at this time how the fire started.