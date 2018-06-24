× Investigation of two structure fires in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich.– An investigation is underway after crews responded to two structure fires just an hour apart.

The first fire happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Lake Street.

Upon arrival, officers found that the smoking and engulfed building had been previously boarded up and condemned.

The fire was contained within an hour, but as they finished clearing it another fire broke out at a second structure just before 3:30 a.m.

This one happening in Kalamazoo as well in the 600 block of Mabel Street. Heavy smoke and flames were coming from the back side of the residence.

There were no injuries reported in either incident.

FOX 17 is told that the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety and the Fire Marshal find the two incidences suspicious and both fires remain under investigation.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Police or Silent Observer.