Rain ending Sunday, heat & humidity are on the way

Posted 9:18 AM, June 24, 2018, by , Updated at 12:15PM, June 24, 2018

WEST MICHIGAN- A dreary Sunday morning has just added  to the collection of cloudy and sometimes rainy days we’ve had recently.  This will all come to an end shortly, however, but expect a few more rain showers between now and later today.

By early this afternoon, it looks like we’re finally going to begin clearing things out.  It will be a slow process, but that’s really accelerated overnight.

A return to summer like temperatures is here by the weekend with temperatures back into the 90s!  It’s going to be very humid, though.  Heat index readings will push 100 degrees this weekend.

