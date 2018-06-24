× Gunman dead after 2 police officers shot in San Diego standoff

SAN DIEGO, Cali.– UPDATE: Two San Diego police officers are in the hospital this morning after they were shot Saturday evening.

The gunman was wearing body armor when he barricaded himself in an apartment and fired through the walls.

According to our sister station, FOX 5 in San Diego, One of the officers is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after taking a gunshot wound to the chest. The other officer was hit in the shoulder but is expected to be OK.

After a 2 hour long standoff, police sent in a robot and a police dog to check out the apartment. A camera attached to the robot spotted the suspect lying on the floor with apparent head trauma. The suspect was pronounced dead just before 1 a.m. Sunday

It is still unclear if the suspect had been shot in the head by police, or if the wound was self-inflicted.

