2018 Fourth Of July Fireworks Displays

MICHIGAN — Fourth of July falls in middle of the week this year, so there’s plenty of chances to check out a show or two all week long.
Most of the information is compiled from MichiganFireworks.com . Some locations may have multiple shows on different dates, so you may want to check with your municipality before heading out.
Reminder – Grand Rapids is having their big fireworks show on Saturday, July 7 this year.
If you have an discrepancies with this list or wish to add to to the viewing locations, send them to news@fox17online.com.
All shows are scheduled at dusk.
Friday, June 29
Dowagiac – Russom Park
Saturday, June 30
Battle Creek – W.K. Kellogg Airport
Caledonia – CalPlex
Dowagiac – Lions Park
Kalamazoo Speedway
Sturgis Kirsch Airport
Sunday, July 1
Lake Odessa Fairgrounds
Monday, July 2
Hart – John Gurney Park
Mount Pleasant – Soaring Eagle Casino Fireworks
Tuesday, July 3
Ionia Fairgrounds
Manistee – First Street Beach
Pentwater – Charles Mears State Park
South Haven – South Pier over Lake Michigan
Union City – Union City High School Alumni Field
Wednesday, July 4
Battle Creek – WK Kellogg Field Airport
Cascade Township – Ada Christian School
Grand Haven – Waterfront Stadium
Grandville – Grandville Middle School area
Kentwood – Crestwood Middle School
Sand Lake
Ludington – Stearns Park
Mackinaw City – Mackinaw Bay Beach
Mears – Silver Beach
Muskegon – Over Heritage Landing
St. Joseph – Silver Beach County Park
St. Johns – City Park
Hopkins – Gun Lake Casino Fireworks
Whitehall/Montague – Over White Lake
Thursday, July 5
Bay City – Wenonah Park
Friday, July 6
Bay City – Wenonah Park
Mackinaw City – Mackinaw Bay Beach
Saturday, July 7
Bay City – Wenonah Park
Cass City – Cass City Park
Cassopolis – Diamond Lake
Coldwater – Coldwater Lake ‘
Grand Rapids – Ah-Nab-Awen Park
Marne – Berlin Raceway
1 Comment
Shaun
Middleville Independence Day Celebration
Date: July 3, 2018 at 10:00pm
Where: Thornapple Kellogg High School Soccer Fields
3885 Bender Rd
in Middleville, Michigan 49333