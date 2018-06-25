2018 Fourth Of July Fireworks Displays

MICHIGAN — Fourth of July falls in middle of the week this year, so there’s plenty of chances to check out a show or two all week long.

Most of the information is compiled from MichiganFireworks.com . Some locations may have multiple shows on different dates, so you may want to check with your municipality before heading out.

Reminder – Grand Rapids is having their big fireworks show on Saturday, July 7 this year.

If you have an discrepancies with this list or wish to add to to the viewing locations, send them to news@fox17online.com.

All shows are scheduled at dusk.

Friday, June 29

Dowagiac – Russom Park

Saturday, June 30

Battle Creek – W.K. Kellogg Airport

Caledonia – CalPlex

Dowagiac – Lions Park

Kalamazoo Speedway

Sturgis Kirsch Airport

Sunday, July 1

Lake Odessa Fairgrounds

Monday, July 2

Hart – John Gurney Park

Mount Pleasant – Soaring Eagle Casino Fireworks

Tuesday, July 3

Ionia Fairgrounds

Manistee – First Street Beach

Pentwater – Charles Mears State Park

South Haven – South Pier over Lake Michigan

Union City – Union City High School Alumni Field

Wednesday, July 4

Battle Creek – WK Kellogg Field Airport

Cascade Township – Ada Christian School

Grand Haven – Waterfront Stadium

Grandville – Grandville Middle School area

Kentwood – Crestwood Middle School

Sand Lake

Ludington – Stearns Park

Mackinaw City – Mackinaw Bay Beach

Mears – Silver Beach

Muskegon – Over Heritage Landing

St. Joseph – Silver Beach County Park

St. Johns – City Park

Hopkins – Gun Lake Casino Fireworks

Whitehall/Montague – Over White Lake

Thursday, July 5

Bay City – Wenonah Park

Friday, July 6

Bay City – Wenonah Park

Mackinaw City – Mackinaw Bay Beach

Saturday, July 7

Bay City – Wenonah Park

Cass City – Cass City Park

Cassopolis – Diamond Lake

Coldwater – Coldwater Lake ‘

Grand Rapids – Ah-Nab-Awen Park

Marne – Berlin Raceway