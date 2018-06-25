Allegan Co. blueberry farm agrees to $200,000 deal with migrant workers

FENNVILLE, Mich. (AP) — Lawyers for 330 migrant workers and a western Michigan blueberry farm have agreed to settle a lawsuit over pay.

A federal judge is holding a hearing Wednesday. Each worker is likely to get at least $300. Payments could be higher if people can’t be found and money is leftover.

Blue Star Farms in Allegan County was accused of failing to keep accurate records and failing to fully pay workers during the 2011, 2012 and 2013 seasons. The farm denied the allegations but agreed to settle the lawsuit.

The money would be paid over a few years because the farm can’t immediately afford to foot the bill. The total settlement is valued at $200,000. Lawyers for the workers would get up to $66,000.

  • Mac Woods

    Hey! Hold on! I picked blueberries in the late 80s & early 90s in Allegan county (one of the many ways I paid down tuition) and was paid a huge wad of cash at the end of the season. Yeah. All my money at the end of the season. We all were. Of course we were responsible for paying the taxes. Great way to keep us from blowing it. Of course, I’m sure that the guy I worked for would be sued back to the stone age for such a thing now.

