Allegan K9 receives body armor

ALLEGAN, Mich. – An Allegan County K9 has new body armor.

Luca, a K9 officer with the Allegan County Sheriff received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a donation from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., according to the department. The vest was sponsored by Sharon Peters of Gross Pointe Shores and is in memory of Det. Lt. Richard J. Scott.

Luca is partnered with Deputy Ryan Rewa and is trained in narcotics detection, tracking, protecting the handler and suspect apprehension.