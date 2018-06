× ‘Drag race’ causes damage in Lakeview cemetery

LAKEVIEW, Mich. – An apparent drag race in a cemetery has left a couple of gravesites damaged.

The Lakeview Village Manager tells FOX 17 that witnesses say they saw two people drag racing in the cemetery last week. Two headstones were damaged, as well as there was damage caused to the grounds.

The village is looking for those responsible and will be repairing the sites.

