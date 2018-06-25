Full crowd opens Grand Haven waterfront stadium

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. – The newly renovated waterfront stadium in Grand Haven got off to a rocking start Sunday night.

The Lynne Sherwood Waterfront Stadium was officially opened on Thursday, but Sunday night was the first concert event, with Christian band Hawk Nelson opening the summer Worship on the Waterfront series.

The renovation to the stadium removed many of the bleaches and added green spaces for lawn chairs and blankets. The stadium seats about 2,000 people and it was at capacity on Sunday night.