Lawton man arrested for sale of meth

LAWTON, Mich. – A Van Buren County man was arrested early Sunday morning on possession of methamphetamine charges.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s office received a tip at about 5:30 a.m. that Joseph Featherstone was living in the 200 block of N. Main Street in Lawton. Featherstone was wanted on a warrant for the sale of methamphetamine.

Deputies went to the location with a search warrant and say they found Featherstone and two other women, as well as meth paraphernalia and other items used in dealing meth.

The Van Buren County Prosecutor may file more charges.