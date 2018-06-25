‘Old Man’ Harrison of ‘Pawn Stars’ dies

LAS VEGAS, NV - JANUARY 30: Richard "The Old Man" Harrison (L) and Rick Harrison arrive at the opening of "Pawn Shop Live!," a parody of History's "Pawn Stars" television series, at the Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino on January 30, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

(Fox News) – Richard “Old Man” Harrison of “Pawn Stars” fame has died. He was 77.

“It is with heavy hearts that we acknowledge the passing of Richard Benjamin Harrison (known as ‘The Old Man’ to ‘Pawn Stars’ fans the world over) this morning,” a statement from the Gold & Silver Pawn shop announced Monday. “He was surrounded by loving family this past weekend and went peacefully.”

The statement continued, “The team at Gold & Silver Pawn and the Pawn Stars family is grieving his loss. He will be remembered as the best father, grandfather and great-grandfather you could have by his family and by fans as the sometimes grumpy (always loving, however), often wisecracking, and voice of absolute reason on the History television show ‘Pawn Stars’. Services are pending and the family appreciates your prayers and kind words.”

1 Comment

  • Judy Kortz

    When I saw Rick on a tv commercial, I wondered if his dad was still alive, so I googled him…..was happy to see he was still with us. Sorry to hear of his passing. He was such a wisecracking character! We sure enjoyed him. RIP

    Reply