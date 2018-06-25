Saugatuck man golfs 500 holes for Disability Network Lakeshore

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAUGATUCK, Mich. - It's been a long day on the golf course for a man in Saugatuck, but he doesn't mind.

Todd Whiteman is raising money for the Disability Network Lakeshore, by golfing 500 holes before sundown.

Todd hasn't stopped since he started golfing at dawn. So far he's raised around $15,000 dollars for his organization, which helps people with disabilities in Allegan and Ottawa counties.

Todd is a former golf pro, so he's no stranger to the sport. People out at the course today say that's a good thing, because it's going to take a lot of skill and stamina in order to meet his goal.

To make a donation and help Todd meet his goal, click here.