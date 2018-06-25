Store owners asking for help in finding women involved in theft

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The owners of a Grand Rapids grocery story are asking for help in finding the women responsible for a substantial theft over the weekend.

The theft happened Saturday evening about 7:40 p.m. at the Bedolla Supermarket on South Division, according to the family that owns the store.

They say that a group of four women came into the store. While three of them distracted the woman from the office counter, one of them went into the office and stole an undisclosed amount of cash. The entire incident took only about ten minutes.

Grand Rapids Police are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.